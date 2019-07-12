Cleveland State University parts ways with men’s basketball head coach Dennis Felton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University announced that Athletic Director Scott Garrett relieved men’s head basketball coach Dennis Felton and his staff of their duties.
The Vikings put up a 22-44 overall record in the two seasons 56-year-old Felton was at the helm.
The team’s Horizon League play record stook=d at 11-25.
Assistant coaches Lou Dawkins, Bryan Tibaldi and Sam Ferry are among the staff that also got cut.
In a statement regarding the change in leadership, Garrett said:
“We take our mission to provide CSU student-athletes with a transformational experience very seriously. Our coaches operate with the expectation that they should build a culture supportive of our student-athletes in the classroom, accountable for their conduct as representatives of the University, and for their performance on the court. We will seek a new leader for our program who can deliver on this commitment.”
CSU said Patrick Vuyancih will serve as special assistant to the athletic director to help the men’s basketball program administration until a permanent replacement for the head coaching job is named.
Vuyancih is a former Viking basketball player turned long-time basketball coach who currently serves as the CSU men’s basketball radio and television analyst.
He is also a program director for CSU’s College of Education.
Felton came to be the program’s 15th head coach on March 24, 2017 with over 30 years of coaching experience, including 11 full seasons as the head coach.
