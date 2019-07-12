As Euclid City Jail shutters, officials mull over where to send inmates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A city jail is closing and now officials are working to figure out what will happen to the inmates.
Cuyahoga County took over operations for Euclid City Jail in 2014.
This week, Euclid city leaders were told the county wanted to end their agreement for the jail, essentially forcing it to close.
A December 2017 state jail inspection showed the general housing capacity for the Euclid City Jail is 83 inmates. On that day, there were 52 inmates. The Ohio Department of Corrections, however, recommended the housing capacity of the jail to be at only 32 inmates.
One reason could be jail inspectors noted there wasn’t an adequate amount of day space or seating for inmates.
Euclid Mayor, Kirsten Holzheimer Gail told 19 News the agreement between the city and Cuyahoga County was set to expire in 2020, but the mayor said Cuyahoga County officials on Tuesday expressed interest in ending the agreement.
The mayor stated since the jail was run by the county, city officials weren’t aware of any changes to inmate bed count, and that it would have been the county’s responsibility to ensure DOC recommendations were followed.
19 News asked county officials for the official reason why the jail was closing, plus details on where inmates will go and how much money the county will save each year.
We are still waiting for those answers.
The mayor said she met on Thursday with county representatives and they’re working on a mutually agreeable solution for closing the jail, including a safe and smooth transition.
She said a lot of logistics still need to be worked out including inmate transport, housing, and meals.
We’ll keep you updated once we learn those details.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.