FBI releases video of suspected car that struck officer in West Side hit-and-run, triples reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An on duty Cleveland police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the early-morning hours of Saturday, July 6, and the driver remains at large.
Now the FBI has joined the hunt and has released new surveillance footage of the suspect’s vehicle, which authorities believe could be a 2019 Jeep Compass, Altitude model, with a black roof and black rims.
WARNING: Video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near the intersection of W. 9th Street and Superior Avenue.
Police said the officer suffered multiple broken ribs and was transported from the scene by EMS to MetroHealth. They believe the suspect’s vehicle likely suffered heavy front-end damage.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the 3rd District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318.
Crime Stoppers is rewarding $7,500 for any information the public may have and the FBI is matching that reward, for a total of $15,000.
Call Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
