Fight in an Akron Subway leaves 1 injured, 5 on the run

Surveillance footage of three suspects involved in attacking a man at a Subway in Akron (Source: Akron Police Department)
By MacKenzie Michalojko | July 12, 2019 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 12:27 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for five people involved in a fight Thursday night that left a man injured and thousands of dollars in damages.

Officers responded to a fight with weapons at the Subway on South Hawkins Street around 5 p.m.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was inside the sandwich shop when five suspects entered the restaurant and attacked him.

One suspect had a crow bar and hit the victim above the eye, police said. The other suspects threw chairs and food racks at the victim during the attack, officials said.

The victim had a cut that was treated by EMS on the scene.

The suspects, described as two black women and two black men, reportedly drove away in a silver, newer model SUV after causing $1,500-$2,000 in damages.

Police are still trying to identify the fifth suspect.

Screen grab of one of the four suspects in an attack at an Akron Subway on Thursday July 11, 2019.
Screen grab of one of the four suspects in an attack at an Akron Subway on Thursday July 11, 2019. (Source: Akron Police Department)

