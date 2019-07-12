Fight in an Akron Subway leaves 1 injured, 5 on the run

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for five people involved in a fight Thursday night that left a man injured and thousands of dollars in damages.
Officers responded to a fight with weapons at the Subway on South Hawkins Street around 5 p.m.
According to police, a 40-year-old man was inside the sandwich shop when five suspects entered the restaurant and attacked him.
One suspect had a crow bar and hit the victim above the eye, police said. The other suspects threw chairs and food racks at the victim during the attack, officials said.
The victim had a cut that was treated by EMS on the scene.
The suspects, described as two black women and two black men, reportedly drove away in a silver, newer model SUV after causing $1,500-$2,000 in damages.
Police are still trying to identify the fifth suspect.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.