Iguana thrown at a Painesville restaurant manager reunited with original owner

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - An iguana thrown at a manager of the Perkins restaurant in Painesville has now gone home with his original owner.
According to Painesville police, Arnold Teeter threw the iguana on April 16.
Officers said he pulled the iguana from under his sweatshirt and swung it over his head before throwing it.
The iguana missed the manager and slid across the floor.
Teeter was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and cruelty to animals.
He is scheduled to be back in Painesville Municipal Court on July 26.
The young female iguana was injured during the attack and was taken to the Lake Humane Society for treatment.
The iguana, named Copper, was treated for a leg fracture and metabolic bone diseases.
Her care was made possible by donations made to Lake Humane’s Angel Fund.
Police said the iguana had escaped from the home of her original owner in July of 2018, but they were reunited Friday at the Lake Humane Society.
“We are happy to report that the iguana is now reunited with its rightful owner,” said Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman. “We wish Copper many calm and uneventful years ahead.”
