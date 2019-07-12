Northeast Ohio weather: Beauty of a weekend, a few storms possible Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will settle across the Ohio Valley tonight. A cold front will move over the Great Lakes tomorrow and our area tomorrow night. High pressure will build just northeast of northern Ohio Sunday into Monday.
Short Term Forecast:
Happy Friday to you! Other than the cloud cover we had around this morning, this turned out to be a stunning day. Skies will remain generally clear through the overnight hours.
Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by early tomorrow morning.
Weekend Outlook:
As I mentioned above, a weak cold front will slip in late Saturday. This may spark a few evening and overnight showers and storms. The peak timing will be after 8:00 PM. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm.
Where we do see thunderstorms, especially east of I-77, they may be strong. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain. There is a marginal hail threat as well.
The daylight hours of your Saturday will be fine, but it will be warm. Humidity levels will also be rising during the day. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 80s.
Behind Saturday night’s front, we’ll cool off a bit for Sunday. Humidity will also drop a little. Highs will only be in the low 80s.
Looking Ahead To Next Week:
There will be two weather stories next week.
- The heat and humidity.
- The remnants of what is (for now) Tropical Storm Barry
Let’s start with the heat. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s on Monday. Every day after that, we’re around 90° through Friday. As the remnants of Barry approach us mid-week, humidity will continue to creep north from the Gulf Coast to northern Ohio.
Regarding Barry, we’ll be closely monitoring the storm as it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend. A lot can change with these tropical systems once they move inland. If we see any showers and storms from what will be left of Barry by mid-week, they would be Wednesday into Thursday.
Stay tuned!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.