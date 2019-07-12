Ohio City’s urban breakfast shoppe Jack Flaps served its last meal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jack Flaps of Ohio City has closed its doors for good.
The urban breakfast shop located on 3900 Lorain Ave. first opened in December of 2013.
The brand posted the announcement on Facebook Friday morning, saying “Thank you to all of our loyal customers for 5+ years of support. Jack Flaps, over and out.”
Owner Randy Carter also closed Jack Flaps Luncheonette at the 5th Street Arcades in January after three and a half years of business.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.