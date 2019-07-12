Picasso exhibit coming to Cleveland Museum of Art in May 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pablo Picasso is coming to Cleveland.
Showcasing over 300 works, Picasso and Paper highlights the world renowned artists’ “deep appreciation of the physical world and his desire to manipulate diverse materials.”
The exhibit will debut at the Cleveland Museum of Art in May 2020 and run through August in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Exhibition Hall and Gallery.
Among the highlights are Femmes à leur toilette of 1937–38, a large collage of cut-and-pasted papers; outstanding Cubist papiers collés; artist’s sketchbooks, including studies for Les Demoiselles d’Avignon; constructed paper guitars from the Cubist and Surrealist periods; and an array of works related to major paintings and sculptural projects.
The exhibition is organized chronologically in 10 sections, displayed in context with a limited number of related paintings and sculptures.
The exhibition is curated by William H. Robinson of the Cleveland Museum of Art, Ann Dumas of the Royal Academy of Arts, London, and Emilia Philippot of the Musée national Picasso, Paris.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.