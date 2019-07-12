Recall Alert: Levolor custom cellular shades may pose strangulation hazard

The recalled shades have a feature that could be dangerous for small children. (Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Megan Lebowitz | July 12, 2019 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 5:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Levolor is recalling about 30,000 units of custom cellular shades due to strangulation hazard concerns, although no incidents or injuries have been reported yet.

The non-breakaway cord connector that attaches the pull cords can pose a danger to small children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled shades were sold from December 2018 through April 2019 by Levolor dealers across the country, as well as at www.levolor.com.

Do you have the recalled shades? Stop using them immediately, and contact Levolor for a free repair kit.

