Streetsboro storms left a path of destruction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong thunderstorm that blew through Portage County on Thursday caused significant damage in parts of Streetsboro, homeowners and some business owners were left cleaning up the mess.
Up and down Briar Drive, just off of Route 306, straight line winds knocked down trees and took out power lines.
A residence was damaged when a tree fell and came through the roof into the living room.
“Nobody was hurt, but we’ve never been through anything like this before,” the home owner said, “Hopefully someone is coming to get these trees cut out.”
On 306 right at the busy intersection of Route 14, the roof of a business plaza was blown off, causing major flooding damage inside Dr. Gary Wheat’s Chiropractic office and the China Moon restaurant.
“I heard a big boom,” said Mary Amos, who was the only person in the chiropractic office when the roof blew off. “All of a sudden, we had water and insulation coming down.”
“We have a lot of people under care here that need our help, so we’re going to get ourselves set up somewhere as soon as we can,” said Dr. Wheat.
The water damage inside the plaza was significant, and it will take quite a bit of time to get the roof repaired before the work inside can even start.
