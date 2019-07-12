Sandusky Police: Drunken girl hospitalized after woman who gave her alcohol gets arrested

The 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for an apparent anxiety attack as officers arrested the woman

By John Deike | July 12, 2019 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 5:29 PM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Kamelesky was taken to jail on Wednesday after witnesses say she gave alcohol to a 13-year-old girl at a Cedar Point Drive hotel.

According to a Sandusky Police report, both Kamelesky, 31, of Toledo, and the girl showed signs of intoxication.

A breathalyzer test determined the girl had a blood alcohol level of .140.

As Kamelesky was arrested, the girl complained that she couldn’t breathe and said she was suffering an anxiety attack.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, released and cited for underage drinking.

Kamelesky posted bond and was released from jail.

She was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

