Sandy Alomar Jr.’s daughter sings national anthem during MLB All-Star Week

By Randy Buffington | July 12, 2019 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 2:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Life came full circle for Sandy Alomar Jr. who got to watch his daughter sing the national anthem ahead of the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The former Indians catcher is now the team’s first base coach and played in the All-Star Game the last time it was in Cleveland in 1997.

He had an MVP performance and this two-run bomb in the ninth inning will be remembered for a long time.

Brianna Alomar was ecstatic to sing in front of the crowd, despite battling strep throat the week prior.

“I’m a little nervous, but it should be fine.”
Brianna Alomar

It was more than fine, the 18 year old crushed the anthem.

She’s a natural

Brianna first sung at Progressive Field at the age of 13.

She now is an established artist who performs on a regular basis out of her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

