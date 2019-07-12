Sandy Alomar Jr.’s daughter sings national anthem during MLB All-Star Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Life came full circle for Sandy Alomar Jr. who got to watch his daughter sing the national anthem ahead of the MLB All-Star Futures Game.
The former Indians catcher is now the team’s first base coach and played in the All-Star Game the last time it was in Cleveland in 1997.
He had an MVP performance and this two-run bomb in the ninth inning will be remembered for a long time.
Brianna Alomar was ecstatic to sing in front of the crowd, despite battling strep throat the week prior.
It was more than fine, the 18 year old crushed the anthem.
Brianna first sung at Progressive Field at the age of 13.
She now is an established artist who performs on a regular basis out of her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.
