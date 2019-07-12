Stark County doctor convicted of running pill mill sentenced to 113 years in prison

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Jackson Township family physician was sentenced to 113 years in prison on Friday for running a pill mill out of his office.
Frank Lazzerini, 41, was convicted in June on several hundred counts, including, grand theft, medicaid fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Lazzerini was also ordered to surrender his doctor’s license.
The embattled convict said he will appeal the ruling.
According to officials, a pill mill is a term used to describe a doctor, clinic, or pharmacy that is prescribing or dispensing powerful narcotics inappropriately for non-medical purposes.
According to court records, evidence during the trial revealed Lazzerini often gave orders for blood work and x-rays, referrals to a chiropractor, physical therapy or pain management, without much, if any follow through from patients.
Records show this was done to make the medical record look more complex or complete while he prescribed multiple controlled substances to patients.
Lazzerini was convicted of also increasing the strength and dosage with no medical justification.
Between November 22, 2015 and December 22, 2015, court records showed he was the second highest prescriber in the State of Ohio to patients receiving controlled substance prescription drugs and between December 22, 2015 and January 26, 2016, he was the highest.
Lazzerini became a licensed doctor in Ohio in 2008.
He opened Premier Family Practice at 7452 Fulton Drive, NW, Suite A, in Jackson Township in December 2012, where he was the sole practitioner.
After a lengthy investigation by the Jackson Township police, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Ohio Medical Board and the Drug Enforcement Agency, a search warrant was executed at the office on Feb. 17th, 2016.
Lazzerini was indicted on 272 felony counts on Feb. 14th, 2018.
