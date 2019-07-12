Slavic Village quadruple murder suspect pleads not guilty, being held on $5 million bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect in the horrific quadruple murder in Slavic Village was arraigned in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Friday morning.
Armond Johnson, 26, was charged with aggravated murder in the deaths of David Cousin Jr., 35, Takeyra Collins, 25, Aubree Stone, 2, and his own son, 6-year-old Armond Johnson.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and the judge set Johnson’s bond at $5 million.
Cousin was found shot to death in an open field in the 3700 block of East 63rd Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Collins was also found dead of a gunshot inside a nearby home.
The two children found inside the home with Collins died of smoke inhalation. Police said they found evidence of arson at the scene, including an accelerant.
Court records reveal Johnson is no stranger to the criminal justice system. In fact, he was imprisoned at the Lebanon Correctional Institution from Jan. 2015 through March 2019.
He served time for a probation violation and aggravated robbery and was involved in a domestic incident with Takeyra Collins in 2014.
Johnson’s first arrest as an adult was for drug trafficking in April 2012. He has additional prior arrests for carry concealed weapons, drug trafficking and burglary.
