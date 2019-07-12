Stark County adult becomes first confirmed measles case in Ohio since 2017

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Measles has officially returned to Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) director confirmed that a young adult from Stark County was diagnosed with measles after visiting a state with multiple confirmed cases.
To protect their privacy, ODH is not releasing any additional information about the person.
Measles was declared eradicated in 2000, but has been making a comeback in recent years. There have been over 1,000 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. in 2019 alone, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For comparison, 372 measles cases were confirmed in the U.S. in 2018.
Measles is highly contagious, and most infected people are unvaccinated. Nine out of 10 people who are not immune to measles will contract the disease if they are close to an infected person, according to the American Red Cross.
Every state and the District of Columbia requires children entering kindergarten to get vaccinated, but all states allow medical exemptions.
Some states also offer exemptions for religious or philosophical reasons.
According to the Center for Disease Control, studies have shown that there is no link between vaccines and autism.
