Sunny Side Up: Florida mother facing charges for allowing child to lick a tongue depressor
By Amber Cole | July 12, 2019 at 8:57 AM EDT - Updated July 12 at 8:57 AM

On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Julian and Sia Nyorkor, who is filling in for Neeha, will be discussing a mom facing charges for allowing her child to lick a tongue depressor and put it back.

In a viral video, the 10-year-old daughter of 30-year-old Cori Ward is seen taking a tongue depressor from a jar at a doctor’s office in Jacksonville. She licks it and puts it back into the glass jar, placed next to a sign that says, “Please do not touch medical supplies.”

That brings us to the QOTD: Are charges warranted against the mother?

