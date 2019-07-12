Sunny Side Up: Florida mother facing charges for allowing child to lick a tongue depressor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Julian and Sia Nyorkor, who is filling in for Neeha, will be discussing a mom facing charges for allowing her child to lick a tongue depressor and put it back.
In a viral video, the 10-year-old daughter of 30-year-old Cori Ward is seen taking a tongue depressor from a jar at a doctor’s office in Jacksonville. She licks it and puts it back into the glass jar, placed next to a sign that says, “Please do not touch medical supplies.”
That brings us to the QOTD: Are charges warranted against the mother?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
