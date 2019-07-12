Uber driver in Lakewood hit head-on by stolen dump trunk

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A stolen dump truck plowed into an Uber driver on Warren road Wednesday evening, according to Lakewood police.
The driver was heading southbound on Warren Road just north of Detroit Avenue around 7:15 p.m. when the stolen red dump truck drove head-on into the Uber.
The dump truck took off northbound on Warren Road and was recovered a short time later in Rocky River.
The driver of the dump truck was nowhere to be found.
The Uber driver sustained minor injuries in the accident
