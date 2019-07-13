Akron man hospitalized after being assaulted with crowbar at subway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was brutally attacked inside of a subway on Hawkins Avenue in Akron had to be hospitalized after being struck with a crowbar.
The assault was caught on camera and police are still looking for the persons responsible.
“It was terrible as I hear. It was pretty bad,” said Tanya Ayres.
Ayres claimed all the commotion was a family dispute that finally reached a boiling point.
“Someone just called them up here and they told the other family members and one thing led to another and there you go. A lot of different personalities going crazy. That’s what happens when family is involved,” Ayres said.
The restaurant became so chaotic that it sent the workers at a nail salon next door into full panic mode.
“It was just a lot of screaming and yelling. It was so much going on at one time and it was so quick,” said Nails 90 owner, Kevin Bui.
The business owner told 19 News his first instinct was to protect his workers and clients in the midst of all the turmoil.
“I was just doing my best because I had so many ladies in here. So I just tried to keep them safe because I’m responsible for them,” said Bui.
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit in the face with a crowbar and a chair.
“Hopefully they can straighten out this madness and find a way to move pass this,” Ayres said.
The brawl caused nearly $2,000 in damages inside the Subway.
