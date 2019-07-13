Cleveland All-Star game brings in 24 million viewers, record-setting numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Progressive Field was host to the 2019 MLB All-Star game and Home Run Derby, bringing in a total of 24 million viewers worldwide.
The All-Star week in Cleveland brought many other successful achievements for the MLB and the city of Cleveland.
According to the MLB, nearly 150,000 fans attended Play Ball Park, making it the most attended fan festival in 10 years.
There were 36 first-time All-Stars on the roster this year, making 2019 the second most in history, the MLB said.
9 All-Stars wore microphones during the game to speaks with correspondents to be featured throughout the game. The players who spoke with broadcasters included Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Charlie Blackmon. Managers Alex Cora and Dave Roberts also had microphones.
The MLB says the average age for players came in at 25.75, making the roster the youngest All-Star team in history.
Over 2.5 million Canadians tuned in the Home Run Derby, making it the most watched derby in 7 years, according to the MLB.
The All-Star game helped out the MLB’s social media, gaining 62,000 Instagram followers, according to the MLB.
Officials said nearly 300 kids from around the country made the all-expense paid visit to Cleveland through MLB-led initiatives and fundraisers.
Finally, Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco was also recognized at the game during a special “Stand Up To Cancer” moment.
The 2020 All-Star game will be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
