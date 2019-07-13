Erie County sheriff issues warning after water rescue off Kelleys Island

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -The Erie County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) issued a safety warning after the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to assist with a water rescue Saturday.
Authorities said the mayday call came in around 12:25 p.m. A boater on Lake Erie reported that a vessel on the SE side of Kelleys Island was taking on water.
Responding rescuers were able to pull the boaters out of the water and transport them safely to land.
Following the rescue, the ECSO issued the following statement via Facebook:
“This is just another reason why all boaters should be familiar with all of their safety equipment. It is also recommended that you wear a personal flotation device at all times.”
