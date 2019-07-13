ESPN ranks Cleveland Browns offensive arsenal 3rd best in NFL

“It’s hard to believe that we’re only two years removed from a Browns receiving corps whose leading weapon was 395 yards of Seth DeValve. No duo is going to be more fun to watch than Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, who should challenge Diggs and Thielen as the league’s best wideout pairing. The only blemish here is Beckham’s injuries, as the three-time Pro Bowler has played just one 16-game season in five tries and missed 16 games over the past two seasons.” — said Barnwell.