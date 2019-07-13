ESPN ranks Cleveland Browns offensive arsenal 3rd best in NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All 32 offenses in the NFL were ranked by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell and the Cleveland Browns placed third.
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell recently released his annual offensive arsenal power rankings and gave a positive rating to Cleveland’s NFL team. Barnwell ranked their offense in 17th place last season but put the Browns just behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams for 2019.
“It’s hard to believe that we’re only two years removed from a Browns receiving corps whose leading weapon was 395 yards of Seth DeValve. No duo is going to be more fun to watch than Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, who should challenge Diggs and Thielen as the league’s best wideout pairing. The only blemish here is Beckham’s injuries, as the three-time Pro Bowler has played just one 16-game season in five tries and missed 16 games over the past two seasons.” — said Barnwell.
Barnwell also gave praise to the Cleveland running game, saying it puts them well ahead of other teams in the AFC North.
Barnwell ranked the Baltimore Ravens last at 26th overall.
