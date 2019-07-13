Hatfield’s Goode Grub food truck is making something dangerous for the Bridgestone Senior Players Tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the golfers hit the links during the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Hatfield’s Good Grub Food Truck will be waiting to satisfy their appetites.
Cleveland Cooks joined Chef Ken to discuss his plans for the tournament.
The vendor will be making “something dangerous” with the Bacon Mayfield.
With bread and butter pickles, jalapenos, fire death sauce, three kinds of cheeses, on a Black Angus burger topped with bacon and onions, the burger is bound to be a favorite.
