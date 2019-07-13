Northeast Ohio Weather: 7th 90 degree day this year today but seasonable Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front comes to our rescue tonight bringing lows in the upper 60s and the risk of an isolated shower or storm.
Sunday starts beneath a sun/clouds mix before the sun becomes dominant and highs recover only into the low 80s on light northerly breezes.
Sunday night will be moonlit and relatively cool with lows around 62.
MONDAY MARKS THE GENESIS OF ANOTHER HEAT WAVE THAT WILL COMMENCE ON TUESDAY with several ensuing days of temperatures near 90, sweltering humidity and the risk of storms.
NO ALERT DAYS YET. Stay tuned.
