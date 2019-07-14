Case Western Reserve University lifts 'shelter in place’ after reports of shots fired near campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University lifted the shelter in place after police investigated reports of shots heard around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
CWRU tweeted out that people reported hearing shots fired near Murray Hill and Paul Avenue.
Students and staff were advised to take shelter in place while authorities investigated.
Twenty minutes later, CWRU gave the all clear after police toured the area and didn’t find any immediate threat to the campus.
