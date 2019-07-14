2 Cleveland Family Dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 2 weeks, suspects still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Second District of the Cleveland Division of Police is still searching for the suspects of two separate Family Dollar aggravated robberies.
Police said the first happened on June 23 at the Family Dollar at 6605 Clark Ave.
According to police, the suspect went to the counter, pulled out a black and silver handgun, and told the employee to hurry up and give him money.
The suspect then fled southbound on West 65th Street, according to police.
Police described the man to be in his 20s with a thin build wearing a black hoodie with Nike printed across the chest in rainbow coloring, black pants, and a navy do-rag, and a black and red bandana across his face.
Police said the second Family Dollar aggravated robbery happened at the 8404 Madison Avenue location on July 5.
According to police, the suspect walked up to the counter with a black and silver gun and ordered the employee to empty the register.
The suspect then walked to the second register while a customer was checking out and ordered the employee to empty that register, according to police.
Police said the suspect then fled the store and headed eastbound on Madison Avenue.
Police described the suspect as a man wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a black hoodie covering most of his face.
If you recognize any of these suspects, call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or email her at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.
