Cleveland police find 11-year-old boy safe and unharmed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland found the 11-year-old boy who wasn’t seen by his mother since Saturday morning.
Officers located him in the 5th District in the 500 block of East 120th Street safe and unharmed, according to police.
Christian Harris departed his home in the 10000 block of Crestwood Avenue around 11 a.m. and was reportedly heading to the public pool located at 9206 Woodland Ave.
He was wearing a green-colored “Sunbeam School” t-shirt with orange swimming trunks and riding a red bicycle.
According to police, Harris was seen later in the afternoon riding bikes with a group of kids near the intersection of Baldwin Road and Mt. Overlook Avenue.
He is known to frequent the area around Morris Black Place.
