Cleveland teacher captures getting tear gassed while vacationing in Paris on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local teacher was on vacation in Paris when he got caught up in riots after the Bastille Day parade.
Bastille Day is France’s National Holiday, and it turned into one Brooklyn High School English Teacher Ken Rademaker will never forget.
The former 19 News producer shot this video on his phone on Paris’ famous Champs Elysee:
France 24 reported a few hundred protesters from the Yellow Vests grassroots economic movement tried to occupy the street just hours after President Emmanuel Macron attended the military parade with other European leaders.
But, Rademaker noticed the protesters weren’t wearing yellow vests.
Instead, they had black masks on their faces.
He didn’t feel safe until he ducked into a hotel and the sirens stopped.
