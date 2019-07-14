1 dead, 2 injured in 3 separate shootings overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and two other are injured after three separate early-morning shootings in Cleveland.
The first occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of E. 131st Street and Harvard Avenue. The 42-year-old male victim was shot in the chest and transported to University Hospitals for treatment.
An hour later, in the 1100 block of E. 143rd Street, police responded after a male victim of unknown age was shot in the face. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. No word on any suspects.
The third shooting occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of E. 155th St. and Harvard Avenue. Police said a 15-year-old male victim was shot in the buttocks and transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment.
No word on his current condition.
