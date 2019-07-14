’I felt like the system failed her,’ best friend of Slavic Villlage murder victim speaks out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman, who does not want to be identified on camera said, said she feels guilty about what happened to 25-year-old TaKeyra Collins and her two children.
“You saw the cries. You saw the screaming out for help," said the woman who identified as a close friend, "I feel so so so bad because her kids played with mine.”
The woman said she has been best friends with Collins since they were teens and she tried to help her friend who she felt was in danger.
“Everybody saw them, it wasn’t no secret, he was threatening her, he was stalking her," she said.
On Tuesday, police found TaKeyra and her two children, Armond Jr. and Aubree dead inside a home on E. 63rd street in Slavic Village. David Cousin, a neighbor, was found shot in the head and chest in this field next to the house.
Police charged Takeyra’s ex-boyfriend Armond Johnson Sr. for the quadruple murders. He is also the father of the 6-year old boy.
Armond is being held on $5 million dollars bond.
TaKeyra’s friend said the signs were there and she tried to get away.
“I felt like the system failed her," she said before adding, “She was a great mother. Awesome mother. She loved them kids, okay?”
Now, she’s raising awareness and says there need to be stricter laws and more programs for women to get help in cases of domestic violence.
“I feel like they should crack down on these DVs, it’s a lot, it’s a lot,” she said.
Home-going services for Takeyra and her two children are set for Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
