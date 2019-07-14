Northeast Ohio Weather: temps top off in the low 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today begins beneath a sun/clouds mix before the sun becomes dominant and highs recover only into the low 80s on light northerly breezes. Temps will top only in the 70s along the lake.
Sunday night will be moonlit and relatively cool with lows around 62. Easy sleeping weather.
We start to warm into the mid and upper 80s on Monday with humidity levels increasing as well. Nights will be very mild and very muggy with temperatures only sliding into the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the week.
TUESDAY marks the start of several days of temperatures near 90, sweltering humidity and the risk of storms. The remnants of Barry arrive her by mid-week adding plenty of moisture and volatility to the mix.
NO ALERT DAYS YET. Stay tuned.
