3 people and dog rescued after boat capsizes 2 miles off Vermilion Harbor

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A capsized boat is a total loss but the lives aboard were saved thanks to the Good Samaritans on a boat passing by.
The Vermilion Police Department said the Vermilion Marine Patrol Unit received a report of a vessel taking on water somewhere east of the Vermilion Harbor entrance at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.
A search and rescue operation was immediately initiated by the VMPU, according to police.
After a lengthy search, authorities learned a 15-foot Reinell powerboat began to take on water with three passengers and a German Shepherd aboard, according to police.
Police said the boat capsized two miles east of the Vermilion Harbor entrance.
A passing boat reportedly picked the four up from the water and brought them back to the police dock.
Police said the VMPU found the capsized boat and had Boat US Marine Towing bring it back to the public boat ramp so it can be taken out of the water.
The investigation revealed that the small boat was swamped from the 3-4 foot waves and threw all the passengers into the water when it capsized, according to police.
Police confirmed the boat was a total loss.
More importantly, police said no one was injured or required any medical attention.
