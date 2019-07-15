Air Quality Advisory declared for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency declared an Air Quality Advisory for Northeast Ohio.
The advisory for ground-level ozone is in effect throughout the entire day on Monday.
Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties are affected by the advisory.
According to NOACA, air quality levels will be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” during this period.
“Sensitive Groups” include children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties, according to NOACA.
Here are NOACA’s recommendations for reducing air pollution:
- Driving Less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips
- Don’t Idle: turn off your engine
- Refill your tank after sunset
- Wait to mow
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.