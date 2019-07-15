Akron Police investigating bar shooting that left 1 dead

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police ares currently investigating a homicide that took place outside the Northside Tavern on North Howard Street early Sunday morning.
According to police, the victim, a 43-year-old Akron man, walked outside the bar around 12:30 a.m. and got into an altercation with two other men.
Officers said the victim was shot multiple times and the suspects fled the scene.
When officers arrived, the victim was laying on the sidewalk.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:49 a.m.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
