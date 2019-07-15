Amazon Prime Day is like a virtual garage sale so websites are helping you find the deals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We are in the middle of the biggest virtual garage sale known as Amazon Prime day and several websites are doing the deal hunting for you.
Not only can Prime members find great sales on Amazon on July 15-16, but several other retailers have joined the frenzy.
CNET has an entire page, updated throughout the day, showing the best deals on both Amazon and national retailers.
CNET is recommending the $169 Apple AirPods Wireless Headphones with Wireless Charging Case from Costco, the Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa for $49.99 from Amazon, and four months of unlimited Amazon music for $0.99.
BuzzFeed is also searching through the bins looking for the best deals.
It likes the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 on Amazon for $55.99, the Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. for $449.95 and the Certified Refurbished Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell for $59.99.
The site Bustle likes the two piece Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels for $119.99 which is a savings of 72%.
