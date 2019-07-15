Baker Mayfield and new wife Emily Wilkinson unveil first photos of Malibu wedding

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) (Source: Gregory Payan)
By Rachel Vadaj | July 14, 2019 at 9:27 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 9:27 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Introducing, Mr. and Mrs. Mayfield!

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his bride Emily Wilkinson finally gave us a glimpse into their special day on Instagram.

The Mayfields got married under a glistening tree in Malibu last Saturday.

The couple even had a mini carnival with a ferris wheel to show their close family and friends that their love is soaring to new heights (talk about a cool cocktail hour).

For those of you that are using these photos as your wedding inspiration, Mrs. Emily Mayfield teased that she will release details of the venue soon.

