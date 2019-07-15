Cleveland activists react to planned ICE raids nationwide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ice raids are expected to begin across the country in ten major U.S. cities starting Sunday.
Those cities include; Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, and San Francisco.
So far, none have been reported, but this effort comes just weeks after President Trump tweeted I.C.E’s plan to conduct raids then postponed them in June.
Deb Kline, with the Immigration Working Group Cleveland said immigrants “are always looking over their shoulder. They’re fearful because they don’t know if they’re going to be next”. She said “I can’t imagine having to live like that.”
Kline said event though the raids aren’t expected in Cleveland, it still puts local undocumented and documented immigrants on edge. “We’re all on guard. Just because they say it’s only going to be ten cities and that Cleveland isn’t one of them… can we trust this government? No. We cannot so we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Kline said.
She added she’s concerned and “Cleveland could end up being on the list as well. We could see raids in this area as well”.
Last year, I.C.E. raided businesses in Sandusky and Willard, arresting more than 100 people. Thursday, I.C.E. director Ken Cuccinelli told reporters at the White House the delayed raids were “definitely going to happen.”
Klien said when she works with immigrants she tries to educate them on their rights and how to be prepared. “What we do as activists is try to let everyone know they do have rights, and first of all, if I was undocumented and someone form ICE showed up at my front door I don’t have to let them in [unless they have a warrant signed by a judge].”
