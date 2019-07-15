Cleveland Browns single game tickets on sale Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you feeling #Dan6erous?
It’s time to buy single game Cleveland Browns tickets!
A limited amount will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Ticketmaster said inventory is limited, so you’ll only be able to buy up to four tickets per game.
The prices for the first regulation game, which is on September 8 at home against the Tennessee Titans, start around $125 and go above $1150.
There’s a lot to be excited about this season, and ESPN thinks so too.
Out of all 32 offenses in the NFL, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked the Cleveland Browns to be the third best, a hefty jump from being ranked 17th last season.
Odell Beckham Jr. is even doubling down on turning Browns into Super Bowl-caliber team, saying “I got in this game to be a champion.”
OBJ isn’t the only one that thinks the Browns have Super-Bowl potential - the bandwagon fans and Las Vegas agree.
According to ESPN, the Browns are 16-1 odds to win the Super Bowl and are 8-1 odds to win the AFC.
If you can’t wait until the games begin to see the team, there are 15 open training camp practices in July that fans can watch for free.
