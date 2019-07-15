Cleveland Burger Week 2019 returns: The Fairmount in Cleveland Heights among the favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairmount Cocktail Bar in Cleveland Heights has a surprise when Cleveland Burger Week returns.
Cleveland Burger Week 2019 starts July 15 with 25 participating restaurants.
From July 15-21 area restaurants, pubs and bars featuring their best burgers for $5.
“It’s been crazy,” Alex Gober said about the burger he just recently added to the menu. “I did not expect as much excitement about the burger when I came up with it.”
The Farimount Burger, or affectionately called the “Go Burger” for its creator, features a brioche bun, steak seasoning, brie cheese, bacon-date chutney and topped with crispy shallots.
Choosing which burger to feature during Cleveland Burger Week was easy for chef Micheal O’Connell.
“It was actually pretty easy for us,” O’Connell said. “Alex came up with the burger and it’s just been selling great, It’s really amazing honestly.”
For those participating in Cleveland Burger Week Burger Passports are available and anyone with at least three stamps will be eligible for a grand prize drawing featuring a Grill and Ultimate Grill Out.