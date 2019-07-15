Woman found dead in basement on city’s East Side; Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A subcontractor working for the city of Cleveland discovered a body on Monday afternoon on the city’s East Side.
According to Cleveland Police, the woman was found in a basement at 6909 Harvard Ave.:
Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, responded to the scene.
The cause of death has not been determined, and police have not ruled it a homicide.
