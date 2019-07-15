Live: Driver fleeing from Pepper Pike police is caught by ‘dog going crazy’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who led Peeper Pike police on a car chase was captured in a backyard shed after a family dog started barking.
On July 9 Pepper Pike officers attempted to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Gates Mills Boulevard.
The driver fled from the police at an excessively high rate of speed.
Near Brainard Circle the driver abandoned the car and hid in a backyard shed.
A resident called the police to report her dog was “going crazy.”
When police responded, the suspect, Jacqueri Huston was found hiding in the backyard.
Huston was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses after it was discovered he had multiple felony warrants.
The Pepper Pike police posted the dash cam video to their Facebook page and gave an appropriate thank you to the “doggie” that alerted the police to the suspect’s hiding spot.
