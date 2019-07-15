Live: Driver fleeing from Pepper Pike police is caught by ‘dog going crazy’ (video)

Live: Driver fleeing from Pepper Pike police is caught by ‘dog going crazy’ (video)
Pepper Pike police captured a fleeing driver after a dog alerted police to his whereabouts in a backyard.
By Michael Dakota | July 15, 2019 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 2:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who led Peeper Pike police on a car chase was captured in a backyard shed after a family dog started barking.

On July 9 Pepper Pike officers attempted to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Gates Mills Boulevard.

The driver fled from the police at an excessively high rate of speed.

Near Brainard Circle the driver abandoned the car and hid in a backyard shed.

A resident called the police to report her dog was “going crazy.”

When police responded, the suspect, Jacqueri Huston was found hiding in the backyard.

July 9, 2019 Traffic Stop

On July 9th, one of our officers attempted to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Gates Mills Blvd. In this video you can see the driver take off after the officer attempted to pull him over. A short chase ensued, and as you can tell, the white Jeep accelerated to an excessively high rate of speed on Gates Mills Blvd. The driver ended up bailing out of his car near Brainard Circle, and he fleeing on foot into the backyards. A short while later, a resident called us to report her dog was going crazy and barking at her backyard on Belgrave Rd. Officers responded and the suspect was found hiding in her shed. He was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses. The suspect, Jacqueri Huston, also showed he had multiple outstanding felony warrants. A job well done by all of the officers involved, and especially the doggie who alerted us to the suspect’s hiding spot!! #maizeandblue

Posted by Pepper Pike Police Department on Monday, July 15, 2019

Huston was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses after it was discovered he had multiple felony warrants.

The Pepper Pike police posted the dash cam video to their Facebook page and gave an appropriate thank you to the “doggie” that alerted the police to the suspect’s hiding spot.

