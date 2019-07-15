Live: Driver fleeing from Pepper Pike police is caught by ‘dog going crazy’ (video)

On July 9th, one of our officers attempted to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Gates Mills Blvd. In this video you can see the driver take off after the officer attempted to pull him over. A short chase ensued, and as you can tell, the white Jeep accelerated to an excessively high rate of speed on Gates Mills Blvd. The driver ended up bailing out of his car near Brainard Circle, and he fleeing on foot into the backyards. A short while later, a resident called us to report her dog was going crazy and barking at her backyard on Belgrave Rd. Officers responded and the suspect was found hiding in her shed. He was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses. The suspect, Jacqueri Huston, also showed he had multiple outstanding felony warrants. A job well done by all of the officers involved, and especially the doggie who alerted us to the suspect’s hiding spot!! #maizeandblue