Families still looking for answers in Rocky River Reservation double homicide

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been more than a month since Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown were found shot and killed on a bench in the middle of the Rocky River Reservation.
Sunday afternoon, dozens took a few steps forward - walking in their memory in hopes of justice finally being served.
“Please someone come forward and tell the truth, please! I’m begging you,” cried Sledge’s grandmother, Audrey Posey.
So far, there haven’t been any leads to broad day murders. The families of the victims are still looking forward to the killer being caught, especially with the growing number of supporters.
“I loved but I see so many other people loved him as well,” said Posey.
Hopefully raising awareness to the fact that more information is needed can bring the families one step closer to closure.
“We’re to make sure that this does not get brushed under the rug. We are going to do everything in our power that we find out who did this,” said Tangela Diming.
Leave a tip with crime stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME.
