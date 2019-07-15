Fatal head-on collision closes US 422 in Geauga County; victims flown out by helicopter

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal head-on collision in Geauga County shut down US Route 422, between Jug Street and Mumford Road, for several hours on Monday.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Department issued updates on the violent wreck via Twitter:
The crash involved two vehicles, and occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
At least one person has died, but authorities have not yet released details on the victims’ identities or conditions.
The scene has been cleared, and the road is now open to traffic.
