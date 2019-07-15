Firefighters investigating vacant house explosion on Cleveland ’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire and explosion on the city’s East Side Monday, July 15.
Crews were called to the 11000 block of Faringdon Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Thankfully no injuries were reported, and the fire was put out safely.
Firefighters said the Faringdon home was vacant and the utilities had been turned off.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
At the same time as the Faringdon fire, Cleveland firefighters also battled a second house fire at E. 147 and Westropp.
