4 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in North Olmsted.
According to police, the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Monday, July 15.
Three motorcycles were struck by a Chevy pickup truck at Dover Center and Lorain Road in North Olmsted.
One individual was sent to MetroHealth Hospital while the others were sent to Fairview Hospital.
North Olmsted police said the accident remains under investigation, but the driver of the pickup truck was not under the influence.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.