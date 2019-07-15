Jalapeno inspired burger available at the Thirsty Dog East Bank for Cleveland Burger Week

By Michael Dakota and Jen Picciano | July 15, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jalapeno inspired burger available at the Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. in the Flats in Cleveland is one of dozens of $5 burgers available.

This week in Cleveland more than 25 restaurants will be offering $5 burgers all in an attempt to remind Clevelanders to embrace the food and culture.

Cleveland Burger Week 2019 started July 15.

From July 15-21 area restaurants, pubs and bars featuring their best burgers for $5.

“We expect to be very busy,” Chef Kelly of the Thirsty Dog told 19 News’ Jen Picciano.

The spicy, creamy, crunchy burger with fried red tortillas is available now.

