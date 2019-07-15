Lakewood house fire claims lives of 2 family pets

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department shared sad news after crews battled the blaze in a house on Thoreau Avenue on Saturday evening.
Lakewood Fire said the flames engulfed the second floor suite and extended to the attic when crews arrived on scene.
Although no person was injured, two pets in the home did not survive, according to Lakewood Fire.
The Lakewood Fire Department shared this video of what the fire looked like when the engine arrived on scene:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.