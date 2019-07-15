Former Bedford football coach sentenced to 6 years for sexual battery with female student

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sean Williams, 43, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual battery.
Williams is the former head coach of Bedford High School varsity football and also taught at the school.
He was convicted of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.
The information was first brought to Bedford Police on Oct. 24, 2018.
According to the police report, a blanket, a pair of men’s underwear, and a Bedford High School cheerleading skirt were taken as evidence.
Williams resigned from the school in Feb. of 2019, he had been teaching since Aug. of 2010.
STATEMENT FROM BEDFORD SUPERINTENDENT:
This is Superintendent, Andrea Celico, calling to share some extremely troubling news we just learned regarding one of our high school teachers.
Earlier today, an educator in our school system, Mr. Sean Williams, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. The charges are still pending, but these disturbing charges stem from allegations regarding Mr. Williams and a student victim.
As I previously shared with our school district community, immediately upon learning of these allegations, the district placed Mr. Williams on leave. The district has, and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities as this progresses.
As a district, we ask that the community afford anyone impacted by this matter the care, respect, and privacy they deserve. We remain in full support of our students, families, community, and colleagues and know this does not define our district and the care we show every day for our children. Our primary concern remains the well-being of the student victim in this matter and our students as a whole. Thank you.
