Motorcycle crash in Sandusky Township claims Berea man’s life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life 56-year-old man from Berea.
The Highway Patrol said they got the call of a single motorcycle crash on US 6 at the Terra Roundabout near milepost 14 at about 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.
According to the Highway Patrol, he was driving his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on US 6 when he approached the roundabout.
Deputies said he failed to properly negotiate the curve, ran off the left side of the roadway onto the raised brick median, then back off the median onto the roadway.
He then struck the curb on the inside of the median of the roundabout and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said he and the motorcycle came to rest in the landscaped area inside the median.
He sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Highway Patrol, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and impairment is still under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department, Sandusky County Fire and EMS, and Madison Motors.
