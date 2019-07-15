Cleveland immigrants have $3B in spending power, according to policy website (interactive map)

Bipartisan group looking for smart immigration policy to boost jobs and economy.

An interactive map just released shows the impact immigrants have on local economies. (Source: New American Economy)
By Dan DeRoos | July 15, 2019 at 1:05 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 1:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The bipartisan group, New American Economy (NAE) has released a new interactive map showing what immigrants mean to major metropolitan economies and what percentage of the population they make up in each city.

Using data from American Community Survey (ACS) and the U.S. Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) the results show that million of dollars in taxes and spending come directly from immigrants.

The study defines and immigrant as, “anyone born outside the country to non-U.S. citizen parents who is resident in the United States. This includes naturalized citizens, green card holders, temporary visa holders, refugees, asylees, and undocumented immigrants, among others.”

According to the map here are the numbers for both Cleveland and Akron metro areas:

Cleveland:

Immigrant Residents 119,834

Immigrant Share of Population 5.8%

Immigrant Taxes Paid $1.1B

Immigrant Spending Power $3B

Immigrant Entrepreneurs 5,006

Akron:

Immigrant Residents 34,941

Immigrant Share of Population 5%

Immigrant Taxes Paid $306.9M

Immigrant Spending Power $798.5M

Immigrant Entrepreneurs 1,748

