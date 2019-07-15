Cleveland immigrants have $3B in spending power, according to policy website (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The bipartisan group, New American Economy (NAE) has released a new interactive map showing what immigrants mean to major metropolitan economies and what percentage of the population they make up in each city.
Using data from American Community Survey (ACS) and the U.S. Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) the results show that million of dollars in taxes and spending come directly from immigrants.
The study defines and immigrant as, “anyone born outside the country to non-U.S. citizen parents who is resident in the United States. This includes naturalized citizens, green card holders, temporary visa holders, refugees, asylees, and undocumented immigrants, among others.”
According to the map here are the numbers for both Cleveland and Akron metro areas:
Immigrant Residents 119,834
Immigrant Share of Population 5.8%
Immigrant Taxes Paid $1.1B
Immigrant Spending Power $3B
Immigrant Entrepreneurs 5,006
Immigrant Residents 34,941
Immigrant Share of Population 5%
Immigrant Taxes Paid $306.9M
Immigrant Spending Power $798.5M
Immigrant Entrepreneurs 1,748
According to its website the NAE tries encourage immigration policy, as it pertains to the U.S. economy in four ways:
- We use powerful research to demonstrate how immigration impacts our economy.
- We organize champions at the grassroots and influencer levels to build support for immigration.
- We partner with state and local leaders to advocate for policies that recognize the value immigrants add locally.
- We show immigrant contributions to American culture through film, food, art, sports, comedy, and more.
