North Ridgeville residents may see helicopters hovering above the power lines, no reason to call 911

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department is trying to get out in front of 911 calls by telling residents the helicopters you may see flying overhead are just inspecting power lines.
The police department was kind enough to tell you what the helicopters are not doing, and that includes not spying on you, or looking for “Jack the Ripper running through backyards”
What are they doing?
From July 15 through Aug. 31 FirstEnergy is inspecting all their lines and will be flying 300 feet above the lines using two helicopters.
The helicopters will be moving slowly, 35-40 mph.
Spread the word, the North Ridgeville Police Department is eager to keep 911 for emergencies only.
